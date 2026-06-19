Guidance about making fundraising decisions in the arts has been launched with the aim of helping organisations to make “informed, transparent and well-governed decisions”.
It comes as corporate sponsorship faces increasing scrutiny in the sector.
Arts Fundraising and Philanthropy, which provides fundraising training, is behind the resource, which has been commissioned and developed with support from Arts Council England.
Aimed at trustees, chief executives, fundraisers and other cultural leaders, the guidance includes practical advice, case studies and frameworks covering fundraising and gift acceptance policies; trustee oversight and governance; due diligence and “know your donor” principles.
Other areas covered in the Managing Risk and Reputation in Fundraising: Arts, Culture and Heritage Guidance include sponsorship, partnerships and corporate volunteering; venue hire and reputational considerations linked to this; managing protests; and responding to campaigning activity.
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The guidance comes as organisations face increasing scrutiny over where they accept funding from, with organisations including the National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Almeida Theatre, the Young Vic and London’s Royal Court last month urged to cut ties with Bloomberg Philanthropies in a letter signed by more than 250 creatives.
Michelle Wright, programme director, Arts Fundraising and Philanthropy, said:
“Arts, culture and heritage organisations are increasingly navigating complex questions about fundraising, reputation and public trust.
“This resource is not about telling organisations what decisions they should make. It is about helping them to make informed, transparent and well-governed decisions that are right for their organisation, their purpose and their stakeholders.”
Wright adds that the guidance aims to give fundraisers and leaders "greater confidence in navigating these issues".
Darren Henley, chief executive at ACE argued that the ability to make “confident, well-judged” fundraising decisions has become increasingly integral to an organisation’s long-term success.
He added: “This work will help build that confidence by bringing together insights and practical tools that will support organisations navigating the challenging funding environment. In doing so, the sector as a whole will grow stronger and more resilient.”
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