Guidance about making fundraising decisions in the arts has been launched with the aim of helping organisations to make “informed, transparent and well-governed decisions”.

It comes as corporate sponsorship faces increasing scrutiny in the sector.

Arts Fundraising and Philanthropy, which provides fundraising training, is behind the resource, which has been commissioned and developed with support from Arts Council England.

Aimed at trustees, chief executives, fundraisers and other cultural leaders, the guidance includes practical advice, case studies and frameworks covering fundraising and gift acceptance policies; trustee oversight and governance; due diligence and “know your donor” principles.

Other areas covered in the Managing Risk and Reputation in Fundraising: Arts, Culture and Heritage Guidance include sponsorship, partnerships and corporate volunteering; venue hire and reputational considerations linked to this; managing protests; and responding to campaigning activity.

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