As well as financial support from LW Theatres, Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, Michael Harrison Productions and Wilson, other donors include Empire Street Productions, Nick Grace Management and Trafalgar Global. Continues...

The new funding package will cover three years and assist in the launch of a Strategic Leadership Project, which will work with theatres and producers to offer training and professional development opportunities, alongside other work.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh have joined producers Jamie Wilson and Michael Harrison in donating to Freelancers Make Theatre Work, which has also secured a £150,000 funding pledge from Arts Council England to enable the next phase of its work.

All have directly contributed for the first time to ensure the service continues, with individual freelancers also backing the cause.

The three-year funding package created will offer "stability to develop FMTW’s next phase of operation, with further fundraising required to fully deliver the strategy to 2029", a statement said.

"While further fundraising will be needed to fully deliver its long-term ambitions, the new investment provides a foundation for more stable and sustained work," it said.

A key aim of the strategic leadership project will be better use of data, where the freelancer-led organisation will create a more reliable evidence base for the performing arts workforce.

A spokesperson for Freelancers Make Theatre Work said: “After six years of dedicated work building FMTW and advocating for freelancers across the performing arts, we are delighted to have secured support for the next phase of our mission. Freelancers are the lifeblood of our sector, yet too often we are overlooked or left out of the conversation.”

The news follows a six-month ACE-funded consultation conducted with freelancer and sector organisations to develop the organisation.

ACE director of individual practitioners Yasmin Khan said: “We are so pleased to provide this support on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport so that FMTW can continue its vital work as an independent, trusted advocacy body for freelancers.

“Securing the future of FMTW is a brilliant example of the sector coming together to support freelancers, work that we are committed to continuing through the co-design of a new Service for Individuals, which will have a new national funding programme at its heart, combined with improved advice giving and access to more training and skills development opportunities.”

Indhu Rubasingham, director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre commented: “FMTW is a crucial and important body for our ecology. An organisation that advocates and supports the largest part of our sector – the freelancers.

“It also demands and encourages vital dialogue within our whole industry so that we can learn and grow together with the inherent understanding we are nothing without each other.”

Harrison added: “I’m delighted to support the ongoing work of FMTW. Freelancers are the lifeblood of our industry, and creating a healthy, sustainable environment in which they can thrive benefits us all. Supporting freelancers is an investment in the future strength and success of UK theatre.”