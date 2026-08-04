English National Ballet is among several cultural organisations affected by a cyber attack on its customer relations software.

The ballet company said that, while it has not yet been confirmed whether its data was directly affected, all its contacts have been informed that “their data could potentially have been accessed”.

Beacon CRM, which manages customer relations for several museums and heritage sites as well as the ENB, suffered a “cyber-security incident” last week.

A statement posted to the company’s website this morning (4th August) said it understood that “compromised credentials” were used to gain access to the platform and that copies of its database backups were made and likely downloaded.

The software provider claimed that, upon discovering this, it immediately engaged cyber security experts to help “investigate and secure” its systems.

ENB said it was informed yesterday (3rd August) that “an unauthorised third party had gained access to [Beacon CRM’s] system”.

“English National Ballet has not received confirmation that our data was directly affected, however as a precaution we have informed all contacts as soon as possible that their data could potentially have been accessed,” the company told The Stage.

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