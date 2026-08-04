English National Ballet is among several cultural organisations affected by a cyber attack on its customer relations software.
The ballet company said that, while it has not yet been confirmed whether its data was directly affected, all its contacts have been informed that “their data could potentially have been accessed”.
Beacon CRM, which manages customer relations for several museums and heritage sites as well as the ENB, suffered a “cyber-security incident” last week.
A statement posted to the company’s website this morning (4th August) said it understood that “compromised credentials” were used to gain access to the platform and that copies of its database backups were made and likely downloaded.
The software provider claimed that, upon discovering this, it immediately engaged cyber security experts to help “investigate and secure” its systems.
ENB said it was informed yesterday (3rd August) that “an unauthorised third party had gained access to [Beacon CRM’s] system”.
“English National Ballet has not received confirmation that our data was directly affected, however as a precaution we have informed all contacts as soon as possible that their data could potentially have been accessed,” the company told The Stage.
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“ENB takes data privacy extremely seriously,” its statement added. “We are doing everything we can to reduce the risk of anything similar happening in the future.”
An email sent by ENB today said the data accessed does not include payment information or passwords, Arts Professional reported.
“While no passwords or payment details were exposed, we recommend remaining cautious of any unexpected emails and always verifying the sender before clicking on links,” it said.
“There has been no disruption to our website and you can continue to use our online services.
“We are so sorry to be sharing this news. We know this will be concerning, and we’re taking it seriously.”
The Stage has contacted Beacon CRM for further comment.
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