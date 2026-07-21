"If we don’t act now, we’ll lose experienced, skilled people from our sector at precisely the moment we need them most." Continues...

“We’ve spent years working together to open doors for talented people from under-represented backgrounds, but those gains are now at risk of being undone," Rodrigues said.

Mel Rodrigues, chief executive of Creative Access, the social enterprise behind the research, called the findings a "wake-up call".

Two thirds of creatives from under-represented backgrounds have considered leaving the sector according to a report that warns that recent progress towards diversity and inclusion is "at risk of being undone".

Creative Access’ latest report, entitled Thrive, received almost 300 responses from artists from black, Asian or ethnically diverse backgrounds, lower socio-economic backgrounds and those with disabilities.

Two thirds of those respondents answered that they had considered leaving the creative industries altogether due to financial strain and limited progression opportunities.

Notably, investment in diversity, equity and inclusion from creative employers is slowing, the report suggests, with only 15% increasing their investment funding for DEI, down from 44% in 2025.

From the performing and visual arts – a portion of the sector that accounted for 30% of responses – only one in five employees replied that they were fairly compensated for their role, with 80% of all respondents experiencing financial pressure.

Creative Access’ report also suggests that only 35% of D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent in the performing and visual arts feel optimistic about their career progression – a figure that has almost halved from 65% in 2025.

Rodrigues added: "Financial pressure, shrinking investment in inclusion and the rapid pace of technological change are creating a perfect storm. [...] This isn’t just an inclusion issue – it’s an economic one."

The report marks the latest warning about a de-prioritisation of diversity and inclusion in the theatre sector and the wider creative industries.

The Paul Hamlyn Foundation’s head of evidence and learning Kirsty Gillan-Thomas said in 2024 that people felt that the sector’s focus on diversity "has stagnated... and is sliding down the list of priorities”, while Josette Bushell-Mingo, principal of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and former actor, urged the sector to safeguard DEI "now more than ever".