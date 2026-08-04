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Little Angel to display marionette collection ‘for first time in a generation’

Little Angel to display marionette collection ‘for first time in a generation’

Little Angel Theatre is to display its marionette collection to the public ‘for the first time in a generation’ as part of an effort to safeguard the endangered craft
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David Tennant departs stage following Macbeth audience disruption

David Tennant departs stage following Macbeth audience disruption

Tennant, who was playing the lead role, was called off stage by theatre staff after a theatregoer returning from a toilet break complained about being asked to wait before retaking their seat

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The Stage Magazine - August 2026

The Stage Magazine - August 2026

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