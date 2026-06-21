Director Dominic Hill, musician Karine Polwart and actor Alan Cumming have all been recognised at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland.
Ten different productions received awards across 10 categories during a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Gavin Mitchell at Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre on 21st June.
Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre, won best director for a record-breaking sixth time for his production of Waiting for Godot starring George Costigan and Matthew Kelly.
Polwart’s show Windblown, meanwhile, which is produced by Raw Material Arts and premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last August, won both best production and best music and sound.
The best ensemble award was given to the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep’s musical adaptation of The High Life, which reunited the cast of the original television sitcom, including Cumming, Forbes Masson, Siobhan Redmond and Patrick Ryecart.
Johnny McKnight and Jessica Hardwick won the two awards for outstanding performance for their roles in She’s Behind You and Gush respectively, both of which ran at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre. It marks the second time Hardwick has won the prize, having previously been recognised for her performance in Knives and Hens at Perth Theatre in 2018.
The best new play award went to Milly Sweeney’s two-hander Water Colour, which ran at St Andrews’ Byre Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre last May. Also recognised at The Stage’s Debut Awards last year, the play will return at the Traverse Theatre during the Edinburgh Fringe.
See below, for full list of Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland winners...
The Snow Queen at Perth Theatre
Also nominated:
Aladdie at the Gaiety Theatre, Ayr
Oor Wee Mammy McGoose at the King’s Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Puss in Boots at Carrigans, Blantyre
Johnny McKnight for She’s Behind You from the Traverse Theatre
Jessica Hardwick for Gush at the Traverse Theatre
Also nominated:
Sandy Grierson for Make It Happen from the National Theatre of Scotland, Dundee Rep and Edinburgh International Festival
Robert Jack for Weans in the Woods at Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling
Mandipa Kabanda for Saint Joan from Raw Material
Karine Polwart for Windblown from Raw Material
Lærke Schjærff Engelbrecht for What I’m Here For from Vanishing Point and Teater Katapult
Sam Stopford for Doctor Faustus from Bard in The Botanics
The High Life: The Musical, Still Living It! from the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep
Also nominated:
Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In from the National Theatre of Scotland and Tron Theatre, Glasgow
Waiting For Godot at the Citizens Theatre
Water Colour at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Dominic Hill for Waiting For Godot at the Citizens Theatre
Also nominated:
Lucy Ireland and Jim Manganello for Arlington from Shotput Theatre
Stewart Laing for Saint Joan from Raw Material
Matthew Lenton for What I’m Here For from Vanishing Point and Teater Katapult
Continues...
What I’m Here For from Vanishing Point and Teater Katapult
Also nominated:
Arlington from Shotput Theatre
One Day at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Windblown from Raw Material
Windblown from Raw Material
Also nominated:
The High Life: The Musical, Still Living It! from the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep
Wallace from Raw Material
What I’m Here For from Vanishing Point and Teater Katapult
Arlington from Shotput Theatre
Also nominated:
Saint Joan from Raw Material
The Glass Menagerie at Dundee Rep
What I’m Here For from Vanishing Point and Teater Katapult
Water Colour by Milly Sweeney at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Also nominated:
Fish by Séan O’Neil from A Play, a Pie and a Pint
Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit In by Frances Poet from the National Theatre of Scotland and Tron Theatre, Glasgow
Windblown by Karine Polwart from Raw Material
Beauty and the Beast at Citizens Theatre, Glasgow
Also nominated:
Cinderella (A Fairy Tale) at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
The Ideas Jukebox from Independent Arts Projects
Tongue Twister from Imaginate and Edinburgh International Children’s Festival
Windblown from Raw Material
Also nominated:
She’s Behind You at the Traverse Theatre
The High Life: The Musical, Still Living It! from the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep
Waiting For Godot at the Citizens Theatre, Glasgow
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