Director Dominic Hill, musician Karine Polwart and actor Alan Cumming have all been recognised at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

Ten different productions received awards across 10 categories during a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Gavin Mitchell at Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre on 21st June.

Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre, won best director for a record-breaking sixth time for his production of Waiting for Godot starring George Costigan and Matthew Kelly.

Polwart’s show Windblown, meanwhile, which is produced by Raw Material Arts and premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last August, won both best production and best music and sound.

The best ensemble award was given to the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep’s musical adaptation of The High Life, which reunited the cast of the original television sitcom, including Cumming, Forbes Masson, Siobhan Redmond and Patrick Ryecart.

Johnny McKnight and Jessica Hardwick won the two awards for outstanding performance for their roles in She’s Behind You and Gush respectively, both of which ran at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre. It marks the second time Hardwick has won the prize, having previously been recognised for her performance in Knives and Hens at Perth Theatre in 2018.

The best new play award went to Milly Sweeney’s two-hander Water Colour, which ran at St Andrews’ Byre Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre last May. Also recognised at The Stage’s Debut Awards last year, the play will return at the Traverse Theatre during the Edinburgh Fringe.

See below, for full list of Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland winners...