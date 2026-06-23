A performance of a play about refugees by Alexis Michalik has been cancelled by a French politician, sparking concerns about censorship and the potential impact on other work.

Michalik, the writer behind plays in the UK, including The Art of Illusion and Edmond de Bergerac starring Freddie Fox, said the move had left him worried for the artistic freedom of creatives across the board.

Florian Azéma, the mayor of Castres in southern France, pulled Michalik’s show from the town’s 2026-27 cultural programme, declaring he had "every right" to make the decision.

Azéma said Michalik’s play Passeport “promotes illegal immigrants and [presents] a rather peculiar portrayal of the police, obviously that does not reflect what I stood for during the [mayoral] race". The mayor is a representative of the Rassemblement National political group, which has been described as a far-right party.

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