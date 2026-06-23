A performance of a play about refugees by Alexis Michalik has been cancelled by a French politician, sparking concerns about censorship and the potential impact on other work.
Michalik, the writer behind plays in the UK, including The Art of Illusion and Edmond de Bergerac starring Freddie Fox, said the move had left him worried for the artistic freedom of creatives across the board.
Florian Azéma, the mayor of Castres in southern France, pulled Michalik’s show from the town’s 2026-27 cultural programme, declaring he had "every right" to make the decision.
Azéma said Michalik’s play Passeport “promotes illegal immigrants and [presents] a rather peculiar portrayal of the police, obviously that does not reflect what I stood for during the [mayoral] race". The mayor is a representative of the Rassemblement National political group, which has been described as a far-right party.
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Passeport is billed as following a young Eritrean fleeing war in his native country and arriving in the "jungle" in Calais.
Michalik claimed the decision regarding the planned performance of Passeport’s run at the Castres event was made "last minute".
“I’m not just worried about Passeport. I’m worried about all the works, all the artists and all the programme curators who might face the same fate tomorrow," he said.
Festival d’Avignon director Tiago Rodrigues has expressed solidarity with Michalik over the cancellation of the Castres event and claimed that he would not work with a representative of the Rassemblement National.
The company behind the Festival d’Avignon’s fringe counterpart Avignon Off has also condemned the cancellation, writing: "Opposing the dissemination of a work and preventing free artistic expression because its themes do not align with the political agendas of certain officials poses a clear threat to democracy."
Passeport continues its run in Paris’ Théatre de la Renaissance, which is offering a 50% discount to people born or living in Castres.
RN has been contacted for comment.
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