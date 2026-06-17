"We are proud to have a woman leading a major new West End musical," the pair told The Stage. "We think that’s something worth celebrating." Continues...

Producers Steven Antin and Adam Paulden, who have been on board since the show’s inception alongside executive producer Christina Aguilera, said they were delighted to appoint Plews because the show "would ultimately benefit from a woman’s perspective".

She marks the third director the show has had since its early runs in Manchester and Glasgow, with Todrick Hall taking over from Nick Winston shortly before the show’s West End transfer , which was marred by workers’ "issues".

Racky Plews , who is behind shows including I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical, will now helm Burlesque as it heads to a new pop-up venue in Marble Arch and on tour.

Burlesque has appointed its third director about two years after the show first opened, declaring that the production has "evolved" significantly since then.

Burlesque the Musical is based on the 2010 movie, written and directed by Antin and starring Aguilera alongside Cher.

Its West End transfer was directed and choreographed by Hall, who also composed the music and wrote the lyrics alongside Aguilera, fellow pop star Sia, Jess Folley and Diane Warren.

During the show’s run at the Savoy Theatre last year, "issues" were flagged with actors’ union Equity that The Stage understands related to working hours and conditions, as well as some problems with costumes.

After The Stage broke the story, Hall called out "bullying" in the sector and urged "keyboard warriors" to take care of what they write online.

Now, as the show gears up for a tour to cities Glasgow, Cardiff, Southend and York, producers involved in the West End run including Antin, Paulden, Jason Haigh-Ellery and Clint Culpepper are staying on board, but Plews has been newly hired to direct. She will also direct the show’s upcoming run at the Arts at Marble Arch in 2027.

Representatives of the show have claimed that the hire signalled a completely new version of the show.

"Burlesque has had a long and exciting development journey, as many new musicals do," Antin and Paulden told The Stage.

"Shows evolve. Creative teams evolve. That’s part of the process of building something lasting. What has never changed is our belief that this story – one centered on women, their dreams, their friendships and their strength – would ultimately benefit from a woman’s perspective.

"That is why we are delighted that Racky Plews is directing this production. She is a brilliant director, an extraordinary collaborator, and we are proud to have a woman leading a major new West End musical. We think that’s something worth celebrating".