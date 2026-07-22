Speaking alongside director Jessica Lazar on Stage Directors UK’s podcast A Sense of Direction, Brittain said that the cost of digs during the August event was “screwing everything”. Continues...

Brittain, who co-created the musical Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder and directed the original Edinburgh Fringe run of Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer , said that the festival had become a “trades fair” at which “work that has risk with it” was being “squeezed out".

The “crippling” cost of performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is affecting creatives’ risk taking, according to writer and director Jon Brittain.

He said that accommodation costs at the Fringe had “doubled or tripled” since 2019 and that was “fundamentally then shifting the type of work that gets made”.

Brittain said that artists making “cheap and cheerful” work with “no ambition... beyond being a really fun show” could no longer afford to perform at the festival.

He said the fringe was instead now seen by most as a "trades fair" for artists hoping to secure a future life for their work.

The director, who is bringing comedy shows Crybabies: The Scaring and Margaret Thatcher Queen of Hollywood to this year’s Fringe, added that the cost of staging work at the festival was also having a significant impact on how often creatives go there.

He said that, where previously artists could afford to perform at the fringe every August, they were now “moving onto a two- or three-yearly cycle”.

Lazar, who directed the Fringe shows Bellringers and Sap, agreed that artists were less likely to take risks now because of how “astonishingly expensive” staging work at the festival.

She said: “One wants to go to the fringe with something that seems likely to be a hit because it is just so expensive... so we’re less likely to take a chance.

"There have been some extraordinary scripts that I’ve looked at in the last couple of years where we just couldn’t quite make it work. We couldn’t quite be sure enough that it was worth going for, and that is so sad.”