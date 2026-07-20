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Papatango boss: Playwriting is overlooked in arts programmes for young people

Papatango boss: Playwriting is overlooked in arts programmes for young people

Playwriting is ‘so overlooked’ in arts education that existing opportunities are becoming ‘increasingly oversubscribed’, Papatango’s Chris Foxon has warned
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Royal Exchange artistic directors step down

Royal Exchange artistic directors step down

Bryony Shanahan and Roy Alexander Weise are stepping down from their roles as joint artistic directors and chief executives of Manchester’s Royal Exchange

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