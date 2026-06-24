LW Theatres co-chief executive Darren Atkins has been elected the new president of the Society of London Theatre.

Atkins’ three-year term as president will start at the 2027 SOLT AGM, when he will succeed Kash Bennett, executive director at Sonia Friedman Productions, in the role.

From today (24th June), Atkins will act as SOLT’s vice-president, taking over from Eleanor Lloyd who has held that role since 2024.

Throughout his career, Atkins has held management positions at the London Palladium and Cambridge Theatre, and worked in operations roles at Nimax Theatres. In his current role alongside Jules Arnott as co-chief executive of LW Theatres, he oversees a team of more than 900 people across the organisation’s six West End theatres.

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