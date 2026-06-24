LW Theatres co-chief executive Darren Atkins has been elected the new president of the Society of London Theatre.
Atkins’ three-year term as president will start at the 2027 SOLT AGM, when he will succeed Kash Bennett, executive director at Sonia Friedman Productions, in the role.
From today (24th June), Atkins will act as SOLT’s vice-president, taking over from Eleanor Lloyd who has held that role since 2024.
Throughout his career, Atkins has held management positions at the London Palladium and Cambridge Theatre, and worked in operations roles at Nimax Theatres. In his current role alongside Jules Arnott as co-chief executive of LW Theatres, he oversees a team of more than 900 people across the organisation’s six West End theatres.
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“Having spent more than 20 years as a member, it is an honour to be elected as the next president of the Society of London Theatre,” said Atkins.
“For the past decade, working for Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber, I have had the privilege of operating and programming some of the world’s greatest theatres, which has instilled a deep commitment to our sector.
"As president, I look forward to working closely with SOLT and its sister body, UK Theatre, to champion a thriving, collaborative and forward-looking industry.”
Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-chief executives of SOLT and UK Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Darren as the next SOLT president.
"At such a pivotal time for our industry, his leadership and deep understanding of both production and venue operations will be invaluable to SOLT and our members.”
SOLT has also elected new board members Becky Barber, executive producer at Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, and Patrick Murphy, director of production EMEA at Disney Theatrical Group.
Meanwhile, London Old Vic executive producer Griselda Yorke and producer Rebecca Quigley have been re-elected as board members, with producers Patrick Gracey and Ed Snape stepping down from the board.
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