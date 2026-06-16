The news comes just as Sheppard has been announced as director of the upcoming West End production of Rent . The theatremaker’s directing credits include & Juliet, the recent revival of Starlight Express, Just for One Day and My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?).

Sheppard, who received the 2026 Olivier award for best director for his work on Paddington the Musical, began his professional directing career in the role of assistant director at BYMT through its Creative Work Placement scheme.

Sheppard said: “I’m not exaggerating when I say I owe so much to my assistant director role with BYMT. It gave me a pathway beyond graduation, real experience on the ground and connections that sprung me forwards into the professional landscape. Opportunities for early-career theatremakers are hard to come by, and initiatives like the Creative Work Placement scheme are crucial for the future of the industry.”

This year, BYMT’s Creative Work Placement programme has gained new funding, expanding to offer three assistant director placements, among other opportunities in backstage roles.

Emily Gray, creative director of BYMT, said: “It is wonderful to be announcing Luke as a patron. When he talks about the influence that BYMT has had on his career, it inspires us as a company to continually find ways to support young people and early-career creatives in their chosen pathways into the theatre, both on stage and off.”