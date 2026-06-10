Bradley Hawkins has been appointed principal of Italia Conti as the drama school announces a restructure in its 115th anniversary year.

Hawkins moves from his role as co-principal, with Hayley Newton-Jarvis transitioning from a dual role as chief executive and co-principal to focus solely on the position of chief executive.

The newly appointed principal has held a variety of senior leadership roles at Italia Conti across the past decade, including vice-principal and director of the School of Acting.

In addition to developing the schools training provision, Hawkins has previously worked on the school’s transition to its Woking campus in 2022, and on establishing its partnership with the University of Chichester.

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