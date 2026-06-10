Bradley Hawkins has been appointed principal of Italia Conti as the drama school announces a restructure in its 115th anniversary year.
Hawkins moves from his role as co-principal, with Hayley Newton-Jarvis transitioning from a dual role as chief executive and co-principal to focus solely on the position of chief executive.
The newly appointed principal has held a variety of senior leadership roles at Italia Conti across the past decade, including vice-principal and director of the School of Acting.
In addition to developing the schools training provision, Hawkins has previously worked on the school’s transition to its Woking campus in 2022, and on establishing its partnership with the University of Chichester.
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Hawkins said: “It’s a huge privilege to take on the role of principal at such a significant moment in Italia Conti’s history. Having been part of the organisation during a transformative period, I’m incredibly proud of the work that has already been achieved and excited for what comes next.”
In the appointment, Hawkins will oversee the academic training delivery of the school’s programmes, while Newton-Jarvis will focus on its strategic direction.
Newton-Jarvis said: “Bradley has been an integral part of Italia Conti’s leadership over recent years and this evolution of roles reflects both his contribution to the organisation and our shared ambition for the future of the school.”
She continued: “As we celebrate 115 years of Italia Conti, this feels like an important moment to further strengthen our leadership structure and ensure we continue to evolve while remaining true to the values and ethos that have defined the institution for more than a century.”
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