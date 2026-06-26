The Glasgow venue reopened last year following a significant, seven-year redevelopment, which involved “wrapping” the original auditorium in a new building and adding a new studio space. Continues...

Smith said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Citizens Theatre at this pivotal time in the company’s history. As a Glaswegian, the Citz means so much to me and its connection with the city and with the Gorbals community has always been an inspiration.”

Callum Smith will leave his role as director of producing at Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre to take up the same role at Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre in September.

Smith, who will be the Citizens Theatre’s first director of producing, said: “The new building is a beautiful and fitting home for the company’s ambitions, and I’m really looking forward to joining the team to develop an exciting programme for the years ahead.”

He continued: “I’ve loved my time at the Lyceum and I’m sad to be leaving my brilliant colleagues there, but I look forward to continuing to work closely together on a range of exciting collaborations between the two theatres.”

Smith graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2012, then held administrative roles at the Tron Theatre and London’s Royal Court Theatre.

He worked as a producer with the National Theatre of Scotland from 2019 until 2023, when he joined the Lyceum as director of producing.

During his time at the Edinburgh theatre, he was involved with the musical adaptations of Wild Rose, which transfers to New York Theatre Workshop in November, and One Day, which will run at the Garrick Theatre in the West End from November.

Dominic Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre, said: “Callum brings a wealth of experience in the sector and of producing work at scale. He has forged exciting new partnerships in his current role at the Lyceum and is deeply committed to creating a thriving environment for writers, artists and theatremakers.”

Hill added: “His appointment comes as the Citz concludes its first year of shows since reopening and it has been an extraordinary time. We look forward to working with Callum to take forward our future programming.”