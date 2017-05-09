Young voters dub Noma Dumezweni best actress at Mousetrap Awards 2017
Noma Dumezweni has won best actress in a theatre awards voted for entirely by young people.
Dumezweni won for her performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while other winners in the Mousetrap Awards 2017 included Tyrone Huntley, who was awarded best actor for Jesus Christ Superstar.
Other productions recognised in the awards, which were voted for by more than 500 theatregoers aged 15 to 23, included Les Miserables – for most legendary show – and Half a Sixpence for ‘musical that landed with a bang’.
Matilda the Musical won best ensemble, while Amber Riley was awarded best West End newcomer for Dreamgirls.
The award for best understudy, an award sponsored by The Stage, went to Alice Fearn, who is the understudy of Elphaba in Wicked.
Theatre education charity Mousetrap Theatre Projects presented the sixth annual awards ceremony for the Mousetraps on May 7 at the Charing Cross Theatre.
Fearn said: “Thank you Mousetrap Theatre for my best understudy award, I'm thrilled. An absolutely wonderful afternoon. Thank you so much for appreciating the interesting and difficult job of an understudy, it means a lot.”
Collecting her best actress award, Dumezweni said: “I’m very honoured, such lovely company as well. I remember being young is a scary, wonderful feeling. Keep going and enjoy yourselves. Stop worrying what other people think.”
The Mousetraps 2017: winners in full
Most legendary show
Les Miserables
Best understudy
Alice Fearn, understudy for Elphaba in Wicked
Best ensemble
Matilda the Musical
Best actress
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter
New play on the block
A Comedy About a Bank Robbery
Best actor
Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar
Band that rocked our world
School of Rock
Jaw dropping set
Aladdin
Most welcoming venue
The Young Vic
Show that we’ll miss in the West End
Sunny Afternoon
Welcome to the West End – best newcomer
Amber Riley, Dreamgirls
Musical that landed with a bang
Half a Sixpence