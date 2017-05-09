Young voters dub Noma Dumezweni best actress at Mousetrap Awards 2017

Noma Dumezweni has won best actress in a theatre awards voted for entirely by young people.

Dumezweni won for her performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while other winners in the Mousetrap Awards 2017 included Tyrone Huntley, who was awarded best actor for Jesus Christ Superstar.

Other productions recognised in the awards, which were voted for by more than 500 theatregoers aged 15 to 23, included Les Miserables – for most legendary show – and Half a Sixpence for ‘musical that landed with a bang’.

Matilda the Musical won best ensemble, while Amber Riley was awarded best West End newcomer for Dreamgirls.

The award for best understudy, an award sponsored by The Stage, went to Alice Fearn, who is the understudy of Elphaba in Wicked.

Theatre education charity Mousetrap Theatre Projects presented the sixth annual awards ceremony for the Mousetraps on May 7 at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Fearn said: “Thank you Mousetrap Theatre for my best understudy award, I'm thrilled. An absolutely wonderful afternoon. Thank you so much for appreciating the interesting and difficult job of an understudy, it means a lot.”

Collecting her best actress award, Dumezweni said: “I’m very honoured, such lovely company as well. I remember being young is a scary, wonderful feeling. Keep going and enjoy yourselves. Stop worrying what other people think.”

The Mousetraps 2017: winners in full

Most legendary show

Les Miserables

Best understudy

Alice Fearn, understudy for Elphaba in Wicked

Best ensemble

Matilda the Musical

Best actress

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter

New play on the block

A Comedy About a Bank Robbery

Best actor

Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar

Band that rocked our world

School of Rock

Jaw dropping set

Aladdin

Most welcoming venue

The Young Vic

Show that we’ll miss in the West End

Sunny Afternoon

Welcome to the West End – best newcomer

Amber Riley, Dreamgirls

Musical that landed with a bang

Half a Sixpence