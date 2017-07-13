YouGov: 48% of public want ticket resale banned

Almost half of Britons believe that ticket re-selling sites should be banned, according to a report from YouGov.

Of the 1,081 people polled, 48% think secondary sites should be banned altogether, while 30% do not.

More than half of respondents believe that the government should intervene in the secondary ticketing market.

Secondary sites have been criticised for selling tickets at highly inflated prices, and for failing to list legally required information such as seat locations and numbers.

In an attempt to combat touts, Cameron Mackintosh introduced a paperless ticketing system for upcoming musical Hamilton, which opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre in November.

Audience members will be required to bring photo identification as well as the payment card used to book when they attend the show, and tickets will not be issued ahead of time.

However, tickets were being listed on secondary seller Viagogo within minutes of going on sale, and they are currently being offered on the site for up to £6,140.

In March, ministers for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport held a select committee hearing to investigate secondary ticketing sites. Representatives from Viagogo did not turn up.

YouGov’s poll also revealed that, of those who had used a re-selling site, 34% had purchased tickets for more than face value and 14% had bought tickets for at least double face value.

The overwhelming majority of respondents, however, had not used a secondary site.

Oliver Griffiths of YouGov Reports said: “For many fans, the chance to see their favourite music artist or sports idol is one they are willing to go to great lengths to achieve – and this can often mean paying inflated prices to do so.

“However, ticket re-selling sites have increasingly been in the headlines – with the principles of those sites under the microscope. Our research points to a significant proportion of people that are uncomfortable with the current state of affairs but whether steps are taken in future to limit their capabilities remains to be seen.”