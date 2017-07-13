Yorkshire arts charity rises from ashes as new community company

A new arts organisation has been created by the team behind Faceless Arts, the company forced to close earlier this year due to funding cuts.

The Wakefield-based charity closed in April after losing its funding from both the local authority and Arts Council England.

Edgelands Arts will be based in Wakefield, and has been set up by Bev Adams, Tony Wade and Charlie Wells, who ran Faceless Arts.

Like Faceless Arts, Edgelands Arts will use puppetry and visual art to create bespoke arts projects, with a particular focus on stories from the edges of communities.

Adams said: “Tony, Charlie and I are delighted to be able to create new opportunities for communities in Wakefield, Yorkshire, and the UK and to create art that helps us all to connect with each other and the world around us.

“At a time when the media portrays our communities as politically and socially divided, we feel a great need to come together creatively and share stories from the Edgelands.”

The company is in the process of applying for charitable status, and is working with other charities and commercial organisations to provide their services free of charge.

Edgelands Arts will officially launch on July 26.