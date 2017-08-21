York Theatre Royal invites non-theatregoers to decide programme

York's Theatre Royal has launched a programme for people who do not go to the theatre to have a say in the venue's programming.

Called the Visionari scheme, the initiative is looking for 20 people who are "regular, irregular and importantly non-theatre attenders".

The advisory group will spend a year learning about the theatre through workshops led by the venue's staff.

After the initial year the group will begin to guide, challenge and inform programming decisions at the theatre.

Associate producer John Tomlinson said: "One of the exciting challenges with this is for us to engage those who don't necessarily go to the theatre to have an influence. We want to widely and openly invite non-theatregoers to take part. The more diverse this group is, the better.

"We want our theatre to reflect our community and to ensure that its ideas and thoughts are deeply embedded in the work we make and present. The Visionari will be formed to reflect the diverse world in which we live and work. Over the coming years the group will be expanded to ensure that we genuinely reflect the wider community."

Applicants are asked to commit for a minimum of two years, and will receive free York Theatre Royal membership for the first year.