Wonderland the Musical cancels remaining tour dates

Wonderland the Musical has cancelled the remaining 24 performances of its tour.

A statement from the producers said that there was no “feasible or responsible” way to avoid the cancellations.

This follows a financial dispute with suppliers Orbital Sound, which withdrew its equipment during the show’s run in Swansea.

The production was due to visit Wolverhampton, Richmond and Bournemouth, where it was scheduled to run until August 19. A week of performances at Swansea Grand Theatre had already been cancelled.

Audiences will be able to claim full refunds for their tickets from box offices at the venues the show was due to visit and venues will be contacting customers to inform them of the situation.

A statement from production company Wonderland the Musical Ltd, which is run by producer Neil Eckersley, said: “With immediate effect and a heavy heart, the remaining 24 performances of Wonderland in Wolverhampton, Richmond and Bournemouth have been cancelled.

“The decision to cancel the final three weeks of the tour has been a difficult one and one that has not been taken lightly. However, following a dispute with one of the show's ex suppliers, the producers of the show have had to consider the consequential effects for the remaining tour dates.”

The statement added that Wonderland had played 25 venues and nearly 200 performances across the UK and “brought joy” to audiences.

It said: “The producers would like to thank its truly world-class cast, crew and band, a creative and technical team whose commitment to the show has been second to none, the show's writers without whom it would not exist and the army of people that it takes to stage a first-class musical show.

“The producers apologise to all patrons with tickets to the cancelled shows. Performances are never cancelled except when there is no feasible or responsible way to avoid it.”

The Wonderland the Musical Ltd statement added: “The love and support shown by audiences for the show since it premiered at the Edinburgh Playhouse in January – with many making repeat visits around the country – has been humbling. We are disappointed not to be able to present the show in Wolverhampton, Richmond and Bournemouth.”