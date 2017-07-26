Wonderland the Musical cancels more performances in Swansea

Performances of Wonderland the Musical at the Swansea Grand Theatre have been cancelled for the rest of this week following a financial dispute with suppliers.

A statement posted on the theatre’s Facebook page said that due to “continuing technical issues” the show would not be going ahead as planned.

It was due to run from July 24 to 29, but was cancelled on July 24 and 25 after supplier Orbital Sound pulled its equipment, claiming the production company had failed to honour its financial commitment.

A spokesman for producers Wonderland the Musical Ltd, which is run by Neil Eckersley, claimed that Orbital was “not due any further payment” and that the production was due to resume on Wednesday July 26.

However, performances have now been cancelled for the remainder of the dates the show was due to run in Swansea. However, it has not been confirmed whether this is linked to the previous cancellations.

It is scheduled to run in Wolverhampton from July 31 to August 5, before visiting Richmond and Bournemouth.

A statement on the Swansea Grand Theatre Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, due to continuing technical difficulties we regret to announce that this week’s show Wonderland will not be going ahead as planned.

“If you have tickets we will be contacting you with further information as soon as possible. The technical difficulties the show’s company were striving their best to resolve have become insurmountable and, as a result, no performances will be happening at this venue.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. Please know that our staff did everything possible to facilitate and support this production going ahead, but at this point it has become impossible.”