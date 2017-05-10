Wilton’s Music Hall in London has digitised its entire archive, making it available online free of charge.

The world’s oldest surviving grand music hall is the first to be added to Google’s digital archives, and the sixth London theatre.

Users can now take a virtual tour of Wilton’s using Google Expeditions and access its collections, which include documents tracing the venue’s rich history.

These include high-resolution photographs and drawings of Wilton’s from when it was a Victorian music hall and its time as a Methodist mission, through years of dereliction and campaigning, to its rebirth as a thriving venue.

Other additions to the online archive include new Street View images, giving online visitors the chance to visit hidden parts of Wilton’s Music Hall not accessible to the public.

Holly Kendrick, executive director of Wilton’s Music Hall, said: “Wilton’s has a rich and wonderful past, it’s a beautiful building that is steeped in history and we wanted to be able to share that far and wide.

“As the world’s oldest surviving grand music hall, it’s not only a historic landmark but also a cornerstone of music hall as a genre.”

She added: “While Wilton’s will be around for many years to come, it is essential that our history is preserved in digital form forever to increase access to its impressive legacy.”

Other London theatres on Google’s digital archives include the Donmar Warehouse, Sadler’s Wells, Shakespeare’s Globe, Battersea Arts Centre and the National Theatre.

Access to the Wilton’s Music Hall online archive can be found here.