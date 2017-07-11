WhatsOnStage bought by software company AudienceView

Theatre website WhatsOnStage has been bought by Canadian company AudienceView, which provides online ticketing platforms.

The company has announced the acquisition of WhatsOnStage, OvationTix and parent company TheaterMania – which bought WhatsOnStage in 2013.

WhatsOnStage and TheaterMania will become AudienceView’s media brands, allowing AudienceView’s customers to “benefit from the significant audience reach, event listings and multimedia content” provided by the two sites.

AudienceView, which operates out of Toronto, New York and London, provides e-commerce software for live events providers including the Ambassador Theatre Group, the Arena and Convention Centre Liverpool and Wembley Stadium.

Former TheaterMania chief executive Gretchen Shugart will now become president, arts and culture, of AudienceView.

She said: “AudienceView and TheaterMania have long shared a common vision and passion to help entertainment organisations build devoted communities and fulfil their missions.

“We are truly thrilled to be aligned with an organisation that understands the industry that we serve and has aggressive plans to invest in our products and offerings to drive even more success for our clients.”

AudienceView chief executive Mark Fowlie added: “Whether a venue has an audience of 99 or over 100,000, AudienceView is now the most compelling choice for organisations that want to grow their communities through innovative technology, strategic distribution strategies and a team of experts dedicated to creating and supporting customer success every single day.”