Newbury venue the Watermill Theatre is collating the memories of actors and audience members who have visited or worked at the venue as part of celebrations to mark its 50th-anniversary year.

Watermill Memories urges performers, creatives, audiences and former staff members to share their memories online, with the material gathered expected to be displayed on its website, via social media and on displays at the venue.

The theatre said it had already received “some wonderful stories”, including one from a couple who got engaged in the theatre’s candlelit tithe barn restaurant after a performance of Romeo and Juliet in May 1983. The production featured Sean Bean as Tybalt in his first professional role. Since that date, and after 33 years of marriage, the couple have seen almost every Watermill production.

In its 50th year, the Watermill is transferring three productions to London, including Frankenstein at Wilton’s Music Hall in March and The Wipers Times, which runs at the Arts Theatre from March 21 to May 13.

The venue has also launched a Name a Seat campaign. Each donor’s name can be engraved on a plaque fixed to a seat in the circle for £100 or in the stalls for £200.