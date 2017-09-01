West Yorkshire Playhouse to stage Sunshine on Leith

West Yorkshire Playhouse has announced it will stage a new production of musical Sunshine on Leith next year.

Featuring music by the Proclaimers, Sunshine on Leith was first developed as a stage musical in 2007 before being adapted into a film in 2013.

West Yorkshire Playhouse will now stage a new version of the show, which will be directed by artistic director James Brining.

It will be the final production in the Quarry Theatre before the Playhouse's upcoming redevelopment.

The musical has a book by Stephen Greenhorn and will be designed by Colin Richmond.

Brining said: "I am thrilled to be directing Sunshine on Leith, a show which is bursting with heart and energy. It’s such an entertaining and emotionally charged musical, which explores ideas of home and identity, falling in love and picking up the pieces when it all falls apart.

"As the UK questions whether it’s still one country and what Britain means in the 21st century, this show questions if your roots and your home really define you."

The production runs form April 20 to May 19, 2018, with press night on April 26.