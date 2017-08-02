Welsh theatre failing directors – report

Theatre in Wales is often “structurally designed to keep people out”, a report from Stage Directors UK has claimed.

Director Simon Harris, a SDUK board member, said there is a “damaging and impoverishing lack of capacity” for directors in Wales.

He was writing in a report on the organisation’s Welsh Director’s Survey, which asked Welsh and Wales-based directors about their experiences working in the country.

Of those surveyed, 88% of directors had never been given an opportunity to direct on a main stage in Wales, despite many being experienced directors and despite some having had this opportunity elsewhere.

The nature of training and development for directors in Wales was shown to be “inconsistent and patchy”, with only 45% having benefitted from it in some form or another.

Of the respondents, 39% said they had been given the opportunity to do assisting work, however some of these were unpaid positions.

While 88% had been offered professional work by a national portfolio organisation in the past three years, very few people were offered this for fully realised productions.

Comments from directors who responded to the survey called for more associate director positions, more opportunities for freelance directors and more paying assistant director jobs.

In the report, Harris said: “As many of you will already be aware, opportunity for directors in Wales is limited and the structures supporting development bear disappointing comparison with elsewhere.

“For the first time, we have some data that supports that supposition. We know that arts funding is generally at a premium and that there are many deserving priorities.

“But the survey clearly points to a damaging and impoverishing lack of capacity around the job of director in Wales.”

He added: “More often than not, theatre in Wales seems structurally designed to keep people out, rather than to include and enable.

“For a sector that prides itself on its progressive qualities, it is sometimes hard to fathom. Little wonder then that there is a talent drain as people move out of Wales or leave the profession entirely, as is evidenced by this survey.”

Harris added that there were “systematic issues” that needed to be addressed in order for the situation to improve.

He said: “Challenges around diversity, class, exclusion and earning a living can only get worse, if no serious consideration is given to how individuals that choose Wales as their home can develop their craft and careers.

“Not everything involves large sums of money. But if we are to address talent development, the inter-connected needs of the small, medium and large scale, the lack of succession among artistic directors, the debilitating level of fees and the lack of freelance opportunity, we need to start with the kind of evidence this survey presents and move quickly to a new approach.”

SDUK says it will now look at what it can do to support change on behalf of directors in Wales.