Welsh dance school launches appeal after insurer refuses to pay out for £10K storm damage

A dance studio in Wales is campaigning to raise money for urgent repairs after it was flooded during a sudden storm.

Inferno Dance Club in Rhyl, north Wales, was flooded after a tributary running alongside it overflowed during torrential rain on July 19.

The water caused an estimated £10,000 worth of damage to flooring, costumes, props, and the studio’s front doors.

Owner Shelley Cropper, who has built up the school over 15 years, said it was “horrible” to discover that the terms of her insurance had changed in 2016 so that it no longer covered flooding.

The school runs classes for disabled and non-disabled children in various styles including hip-hop, disco, cheer and lyrical.

Cropper said: “I opened up as normal and had a class at 4pm on the day of the flood. At quarter to six, water started coming into the studio. It was horrendous and came out of nowhere. It came through the costume room in the back and it came though the side door.

“The kids were like little ants grabbing the costumes and running upstairs with them.”

Copper said that when she realised the insurance would not cover repairs, she began ripping up the damaged flooring herself.

After some of the dancers raised money towards flooring by packing bags in supermarkets and with the help of some of the dancers’ parents, Cropper has managed to get the studio up and running again.

However, she still needs to raise money for a new front door and to replace damaged fittings and equipment. She also said she hasn’t been able to pay her own salary since the flooding.

A crowdfunding page on Just Giving has been set up with the aim of raising a further £3,000 towards repairs.