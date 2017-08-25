Welsh Assembly opens inquiry into alternative income for the arts

The Welsh Assembly has launched an inquiry to investigate how the arts sector in Wales can increase non-public funding.

Currently, £31.2 million of the £31.7 million allocated for the arts in the devolved government’s 2017-18 budget will go to the Arts Council of Wales.

This is a 3.5% increase compared to 2016-17. However the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee, which is in charge of the inquiry, has urged the Arts Council to look at ways it can help arts organisations increase self-generated income.

There are three strands to the inquiry: how effective the efforts to increase non-public funding have been, covering earned income, philanthropy and investment; how the level of non-public funding in Wales compares to the rest of the UK; and an exploration of innovative approaches to raising funds across the world.

The committee will hold oral evidence sessions featuring a range of arts experts, and it expects to publish a report later this year or in early 2018.

Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff received more than £3 million from the Arts Council of Wales in 2016-17, while National Theatre Wales and Theatr Clwyd each received more than £1.5 million.