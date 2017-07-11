Vivien Leigh’s Gone With the Wind script to be auctioned by Sotheby’s

A collection of Gone With the Wind actor Vivien Leigh’s personal possessions are to be auctioned to members of the public.

Highlights in the collection include the actor’s personal copy of the book Gone With the Wind and a ring inscribed by her husband Laurence Olivier.

A total of approximately 250 lots will be offered for sale at Sotheby’s in London, with estimated costs ranging from £100 to £100,000.

The Vivien Leigh Collection is made up of books, jewellery, furniture, paintings, porcelain, ornaments and couture.

The pieces have been collected from city and country homes Leigh shared with Olivier, and come from throughout her life, including the pre-war years she spent living in London, her time in Hollywood and the years up until her death in 1967.

Other highlights in the collection include a Gone With the Wind film script, Leigh’s wig for the film A Streetcar Named Desire inscribed with her name, and a portrait of Leigh by Augustus John.

Harry Dalmeny, Sotheby’s UK chairman, said: “This is our chance to discover the real, and unexpected, Vivien Leigh.

“We’re all guilty of confusing our favourite actresses with the heroines they portray, of blurring Vivien’s identity with that of Scarlett O’Hara or Blanche DuBois.

“But, behind the guise of the most glamorous and talked-about woman of her age, we find a fine art collector, patron, even a bookworm, who was the intellectual equal of the literati, artists and aesthetes she counted among her coterie.”

He added: “Vivien approached the decoration of her homes as if she were designing a set, incorporating influences and inspiration from a life spent on screen and on stage.

“Fifty years on from her death, this sale opens the door into Vivien’s private world, allowing us a privileged and fascinating glimpse into a world that otherwise only her closest friends could ever have known.”

A statement from Leigh’s family added: “We hope people take as much pleasure from this collection as our grandparents, parents and families have done.”

The auction will take place on September 26, with more details and a full catalogue of items to be released later this summer.