US TV network begins search for British actors for $25k deal

US television network ABC has launched a competition aimed at offering UK actors a talent deal worth $25,000 with the channel.

The initiative, called ABC Discovers UK, is aimed at discovering and championing UK actors who “may not have had the opportunity to be seen yet by a team of professional casting executives”, the network said.

It is an expansion of an existing competition that has previously only been open to US performers.

ABC Entertainment senior vice president for talent and casting, Ayo Davis, said: “This competition is about access and opportunity for up-and-coming actors. We are incredibly proud of the US talent that has surfaced in the first few years of the competition and by expanding into the UK, we are looking to further deepen our relationship with its hugely talented acting community.”

She added that the network wanted to “find the next wave of talent to break through into our global shows”.

Its programmes include Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy.

Actors are required to create a video performing a scene from a drama or comedy listed on the site, ABCDiscoversUK.com.

ABC said performers would be judged on “quality of performance, potential star power and technical skill set”.

The winner will receive a one-year talent deal with ABC, worth $25,000.

The deadline for submissions is July 9.