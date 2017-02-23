Trans Creative launches as ‘first transgender-led theatre company’

A transgender artist and campaigner has launched what claims to be the first trans-led theatre company in England.

Trans Creative, led by theatremaker Kate O’Donnell, will receive £134,528 in funding over three years from Arts Council England’s Elevate fund, which supports diverse organisations.

Believed to be the first trans-led theatre company to be backed by ACE, the Manchester-based group will produce work and educational programmes for, with and about transgender people.

Trans Creative also aims to increase participation and accessibility in the arts for transgender people.

O’Donnell, who was the LGBT Foundation’s role model of the year 2016, formed the company to create more opportunities for trans people and challenge the way in which they are often represented.

She said: “Trans Creative was founded in response to a growing demand for creative trans work with the goal of raising the visibility and positive representation of marginalised trans people in the arts, creating trans-led projects that boast trans-told narratives.

“In a culture in which it is commonplace for transgender stories to be written and performed by cisgender - or non-trans - artists, we want to offer an authentic voice that represents the community.

“In the past three years, trans referral for young people has increased threefold, which indicates the demand and need to creatively explore these stories, increase representation and nurture a confident trans community within the arts and in wider culture.”

In April, O’Donnell will be the first transgender performer to appear in an in-house main stage production at Manchester’s Royal Exchange, where she will play the role of Feste in Twelfth Night.

The pioneering company has pledged to use its funding to create high-calibre artistic work and educational programmes.

O’Donnell, who studied performance at Middlesex University, said: “I have always created my own work. How transgender people are represented in the media is often quite negative, we are often shown as sex workers. I was always asked to play prostitutes and it never ends well for those characters. So I deliberately made this really positive and uplifting show that meant people could go meet a transgender person and hear their story.”

She added: “We’ve been given the money for three years to create a company, and the idea is we can be in with the big players after that.

“I’m always trying to raise the bar and the quality of the work, as I think minority work can sometimes be seen as being quite trashy.”

O’Donnell, who transitioned 14 years ago, said she wants to challenge issues around the casting of transgender people, as there is a “real problem” about people not embracing it.

An Arts Council England spokeswoman said: “The Arts Council chose to fund Trans Creative as it is led by award-winning trans artist Kate O'Donnell, who has a strong track record of delivering high-quality performances and working with the transgender community working in film, theatre and music groups.

“It is important to support more diverse organisations and recognise the contributions of an active community leader.

“Kate O’Donnell is raising the visibility of the transgender community, which has been historically marginalised, and through Trans Creative will widen opportunities to develop and support trans artists and enable these communities to take part in the arts.”