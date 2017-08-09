Tours help boost Leicester Curve turnover to £11.7m

Leicester's Curve theatre has revealed an £11.7 million turnover in 2016/17, an increase of £1.5 million compared to the previous year.

The theatre's annual report also showed that nearly 1 million people engaged with a Curve production either at the theatre or on tour.

Although ticket prices at Curve have remained largely the same, total ticket sales for all productions accounted for 66% of the company's income, up from 58% in 2015/16.

In the last year, Curve has produced a number of prominent touring shows, including the West End production of Breakfast at Tiffany's starring Pixie Lott, which have helped increase Curve's overall turnover.

However, ticket sales at the Leicester venue fell by almost 5,000 to 247,006 and average attendance dropped from 79% to 69% in the last year.

Stafford said: "2016/17 has been another excellent year for Curve - our most successful since we opened almost nine years ago. Not only have we increased turnover for the second consecutive year, nearly a million people - almost double last year - have engaged with our work either in one of our theatre spaces or through one of our touring productions."

In 2015, the theatre launched its touring programme, Curve on Tour, with productions including Breakfast at Tiffany's and Sister Act with Alexandra Burke. Stafford described the model as "a major step change in our business", and shows produced by the theatre have visited 53 different cities.