Tom Littler to replace Anthony Biggs as artistic director of Jermyn Street Theatre

Anthony Biggs is to step down as artistic director of London fringe venue Jermyn Street Theatre, to be replaced by Tom Littler.

Biggs was appointed artistic director in 2013, replacing Gene David Kirk, but said he had taken the decision to leave to pursue other projects.

His final production in the post will be Maxim Gorky’s The Last Ones, running from June 6 to July 1.

Littler is currently the theatre’s associate director and will present his first season at the venue in the autumn, promising gender-equal casting.

Under Biggs’ tenure, the venue has signed up to Equity’s fringe agreement, and has been credited with staging new work and developing new talent.

Biggs said he was proud of what he had achieved since becoming artistic director, “especially the international seasons and the introduction of the Equity fringe agreement”.

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to lead this specialist theatre, and I’m looking forward to pursuing new projects. I leave the theatre in very capable hands and I wish Tom every success for the future,” he added.

Littler described the venue as an “art-house jewel in the West End’s crown” and said he was inheriting a “thriving, much-loved venue”.

As artistic director, he said he would collaborate with theatres both in the UK and abroad to deliver an “ambitious programme of intriguing rediscoveries” alongside new work by emerging and major playwrights.

He added that his productions would be “created and performed by equal numbers of women and men”.