Toby Stephens and Lydia Leonard cast in Oslo

Toby Stephens, Lydia Leonard and Peter Polycarpou are to star in the UK transfer of Oslo.

The play, which won best play at this year's Tony Awards, will transfer to the National Theatre in September before moving to the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

The Lincoln Center Theater's production begins performances at the NT on September 5, before transferring to the West End from October 2 to December 30.

The play, by JT Rogers, tells the story of the time leading up to the signing of the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and Palestine.

The cast also includes Geraldine Alexander, Philip Arditti, Thomas Arnold, Nabil Elouahabi, Paul Herzberg, Karoline Gable, Anthony Shuster, Daniel Stewart and Howard Ward.

It is directed by Bartlett Sher, with set design by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Peter John Still and projections by 59 Productions.

Oslo is produced in association with Ambassador Theatre Group and Scott Delman.