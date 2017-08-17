Toby Jones joins Henry Goodman in multimedia BBC Proms show

Toby Jones has joined the cast of a new BBC Proms performance combining actors with live music to explore the story behind a Dvorak symphony.

Beyond the Score: Dvorak's New World Symphony will focus on the history of the piece and its composer, seeking to "open the door" to first-time concert-goers.

In the performance at the Royal Albert Hall, Jones joins the previously announced Henry Goodman, as well as fellow actors Tamzin Griffin and Robert Pickavance, singer Rodney Earl Clarke and pianist Jonathan Scott.

The concept was devised by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and is being brought to the Proms for the first time by the Halle Orchestra.

The first half will feature an exploration of the story of Dvorak's life, telling the story of the music's creation through actors, projections and live music, while the second half will be a full performance of the symphony.

The production will be conducted by Gerard McBurney, creative director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a former artistic adviser to the Halle.

McBurney said: "For me, Beyond the Score is an adventure for everyone involved. A way of exploring together the strangeness, hidden dangers, depths and endlessly unexpected and delicious feelings of an art form none of us should ever take for granted. And what better place to do that than at the Proms?"

Proms director David Pickard added that he hoped it would bring new audiences to classical musical as well as offering more familiar audiences a different understanding of the music.

The performance will take place on August 23 and will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.