Tobacco Factory and Glasgow Citizens among recipients of Theatres Trust maintenance grants

Six theatres have each received a share of almost £30,000 in the latest round of the UK Theatres Small Grants Scheme.

Administered by the Theatres Trust and supported by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and producer Judy Craymer, the scheme awards up to £5,000 to venues that are run by charities and not-for-profit groups for improvement works.

Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol has been given £4,635 for a new dimmer room, which houses equipment to power the lights of the venue’s studio space, while Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre was awarded £4,320 for works to clear its ceiling space.

£5,000 went to the Criterion Theatre in Coventry for urgent asbestos removal, Farnham Maltings in Surrey for the installation of two lifts and the Bear Pit in Stratford-upon-Avon to improve access to the stage as well as to install a new ventilation system.

The Acorn Theatre in Penzance also received £5,000 for health and safety works.

Jon Morgan, director of the Theatres Trust, said: “The range of organisations that this scheme has supported reflects how a small grant can go a long way to protect the continued use of a theatre. The generous support of our funders has allowed us to extend this scheme and we look forward to helping more theatres to thrive and serve their communities.”

New funding from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and the Charles Michael Holloway Charitable Trust will allow the scheme to extend for three more years. It has been running since 2012.

Applications for the next round close on January 7, 2018.