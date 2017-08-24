Ticket buyers receive £112,000 in refunds following North Devon theatres’ closure

More than 1,500 people who bought tickets for shows at two theatres in North Devon that closed suddenly have been repaid a total of £112,000.

The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe went into administration in January this year after the North Devon Theatres' Trust, which operated the venues, ran into financial problems.

Accountancy firm Bishop Fleming took over the venues as administrators and, in the six months since the closure, it has secured around £112,000 in refunds from customers’ debit and credit card providers.

A report published by the administrators shows that a further £10,000 has been refunded by the administrators to people who bought tickets over the weekend of January 20-23, which is when the theatres closed.

Money that had been collected under the theatres’ Buy Our Buildings fundraising campaign has been ring-fenced for repayment to donors, amounting to £18,705 in total.

At the time, the trust blamed their poor financial situation on low ticket sales and significant reductions in grants from North Devon Council.

After the trust collapsed, the council was forced to take back control of the theatres and then entered into negotiations with Bishop Fleming to buy £24,000 worth of assets within the two buildings.

In April, North Devon Council entered into a 12-month contract with a new operator, Parkwood Theatres, and the venues have since reopened.