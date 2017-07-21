Theatre tax relief brings savings to nearly 2,000 shows

Almost 2,000 theatre productions in the UK have benefited from theatre tax relief since its introduction in 2014, saving a total of £60 million.

Over the past three years, 560 touring productions and 1,185 non-touring shows have claimed relief, according to the first official figures released by HM Revenue and Customs.

The tax policy was introduced in September 2014 and follows similar schemes for other media such as film, television and video games. Touring shows can claim back 25% relief on eligible costs, and other productions can claim 20%.

HMRC has previously published estimates for each year. However, the most recent data confirms that productions received £14.3 million in the first year of the scheme, rising sharply to a total of £46 million paid out in 2016-17.

In 2016/17, 31% of the productions that benefited from the relief were touring productions – a total of 490 individual shows – alongside 1,080 non-touring productions.

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre chief executive Julian Bird welcomed the figures.

“The introduction of theatre tax relief demonstrated the importance to our national economy of our billion-pound theatre industry but most importantly has encouraged a huge amount of investment which has increased jobs and emboldened producers of work in all genres to take bigger, more creative risks,” he said.

“We are also pleased to see that year-on-year there has been a big increase in the number of productions making claims and SOLT and UK Theatre will continue to raise awareness and lobby to help improve how the scheme is administered.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company is among organisations that have benefited from the measure, saving £1.4 million in 2016 through tax relief.

The theatre tax relief figures were released by HMRC alongside those for the other creative industry tax reliefs, with creative industries minister Matt Hancock saying the scheme had created “the right environment for this dynamic sector to flourish and thrive”.

“The UK’s creative industries are one of our biggest success stories. They play a vital role in shaping the UK’s image and reputation at home and abroad. Britain’s creative industries are growing faster than the rest of the economy and we want to keep it that way,” he said.