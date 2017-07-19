Tea House Theatre claims job advert critics are ‘getting their knickers in a twist’

The director of a fringe theatre that provoked controversy with a job advertisement attacking millennials has accused its critics of “getting their knickers in a twist”.

Harry Iggulden, who founded the Tea House Theatre in 2011, posted the advertisement for the role of office administrator on Arts Jobs, a website run by Arts Council England.

It began “Dear Millenials [sic]”, and went on to ask “Are you just not taught anything about existing in the real world, where every penny counts?”

The salary offered for the full time position at the London venue, which functions as a cafe by day, was £15,000 to £20,000 per annum.

Iggulden said that he wrote the advertisement because of the “thin-skinned and narrow-minded” applications he had previously received for the role.

“I was a bit disappointed with the job market. Since we started putting up the advert on the Arts Council website, we were getting people who didn’t understand the bottom line. They think that somehow there is a money tree,” he told the Telegraph.

"We work awfully hard, we are a small family business. We get paid very little, we work for nothing because we work in the arts. I am sorry if people find that a pittance. Guess what? I agree, but that is the reality of what we are doing and we have been doing it for 20 years.

"From the Twitter furore that has gone on - goodness gracious me it was only a job advert. People seem to be ever so irate. I don’t want to antagonise them any more – they might pop. It does seem they are getting their knickers in a twist. I am not attacking anyone, I am just making a point about my experience."

The Arts Council quickly removed the post, explaining that it had breached its terms by targeting a specific age group.