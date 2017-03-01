Tamzin Outhwaite withdraws from Stepping Out after injury

Tamzin Outhwaite has temporarily withdrawn from the West End production of Stepping Out after fracturing her foot.

She will be replaced in the production, initially by Katie Verner, and then by Anna-Jane Casey, who joins the cast from next week.

Outhwaite, who has a stress fracture in her foot, is expected to return to the production after she is given the all clear by doctors.

Previews start tonight (March 1) at the Vaudeville Theatre, with press night taking place on March 14.

Casey joins her sister, Natalie Casey, in the cast, which also includes Tracy-Ann Oberman and Nicola Stephenson.

Richard Harris' play is directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and the James Gant Group.