Talent agent Mark Butler banned after investigation into ‘inappropriate conduct’

An agent operating in Northern Ireland has been banned from the business for 10 years, following investigations into complaints from a number of female actors alleging “inappropriate behaviour and conduct”.

Mark Butler, of the Belfast-based Universal Artists, was issued with the prohibition order – for the maximum period allowable – by an industrial tribunal and means he can not have any involvement in an employment agency for a decade.

Formerly known as the actor Mark McCrory, Butler had previously been investigated by the Department for the Economy’s Employment Agency Inspectorate following his conviction for indecent assault of a female actor in 2005.

In 2009, the Inspectorate consented to Butler continuing to operate as an agent under strict conditions until 2015.

However, the new ruling forbids him from being involved in any agency business for a period of 10 years.

It allows his wife, the actor Alexandra Ford – best known for her work in the local television and theatre comedy hit Give My Head Peace, and co-founder of Universal Artists – to continue as an agent on guarantee that Butler will have no contact with existing or future clients and be barred from any agency premises.

Butler denied both the original allegation of assault and the subsequent allegations leading to the current ban.

In a statement, the Department for the Economy said it had pursued the case against Butler following “a series of complaints from actresses who sought to be or had been signed to Universal Artists”.

It added: “The prohibition order against Mr Butler and Ms Ford should give a clear message to work-seekers in the entertainment industry that there is no need to tolerate unprofessional or inappropriate conduct on the part of an agent.”

“The actions of the department, based upon the evidence of the actresses who came forward, have resulted in the industrial tribunal imposing the maximum prohibition period permitted by the legislation for both parties.”