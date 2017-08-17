Sutton’s Secombe Theatre could reopen as community-run business

A year after it was forced to close, Sutton's Secombe Theatre could reopen as a community-run venture if a local campaign group is successful in attempts to revive the building.

The Secombe and the Charles Cryer Studio in south London closed their doors suddenly last year following claims that the organisation that ran the buildings, Sutton Theatres Trust, owed money to a comedy agency.

The trust had been running the buildings for only a year and a half before the closures, after taking over management from the local council.

Following the closure, a group called Sutton Secombe Theatre Revival was set up to campaign for the building to be reopened. One of its founders, Tony Monblat, started a petition that attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Monblat told The Stage he is "sure that there is demand for a theatre in Sutton". Currently, the group is looking for people with experience of running a business or venue to manage the Secombe.

"Rather than myself and my colleagues being the people who run the theatre, what we're hoping we can do is identify people in the community who actually have the expertise of running a business and/or a theatre. We don't personally have that expertise but we feel that the expertise must be out there in a borough of 200,000 people," he said.

He thinks that the local authority is keen for the theatre to stay open, noting that "we've spoken to one councillor who is particularly sympathetic to the cause". However, he also explained that the council does not have enough money to subsidise the theatre.

"We've been in touch with the Theatres Trust and we fund out from them that other boroughs and towns across the country have successfully established theatres as community-run ventures. That's what we're trying to do here in Sutton."

Sutton Secombe Theatre Revival will host a stall at the upcoming Carshalton Environmental Fair on August 28 where people can find out what the group is doing and see examples of other theatres run in a similar way.