Survey to investigate cuts to drama in education

The Stage has launched an investigation into the impact of curriculum changes and funding cuts on secondary school drama teaching.

Working in partnership with Art School, a new organisation set up to improve the links between the arts industry and education, The Stage is conducting a survey for teachers.

Data gathered from the survey will be used to investigate the effects of funding cuts and the introduction of the English Baccalaureate to drama education.

It will also look at the issues drama teachers are facing and what has changed in drama education over the years.

Any teacher who teaches drama to students aged 11 to 18 at a secondary school or sixth form college in England is invited to fill out the survey anonymously.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage, said: “Arts subjects in the school curriculum appear to be under constant threat.

“It’s crucial for the future health of the theatre industry that all children are given the chance to experience drama and other creative subjects from a young age, to ensure the sector attracts a future workforce that is as diverse and skilled as possible.

“The Stage has launched this survey with Art School to fully investigate the impact of funding cuts and the introduction of EBacc on the teaching of drama in secondary schools.”

Jennifer Tuckett, director of Art School, said: “With EBacc not including creative subjects and other changes such as the cancellation of arts A levels including creative writing, now is a crucial time to investigate what impact these changes are having and to explore how we can best protect and improve arts education if we are to have a sustainable, diverse and flourishing arts industry in the future.”

The survey can be found here – submissions will be accepted until September 14.