Stratford East announces pop and blues participants for musical theatre scheme

Gospel and blues artist Izo Fitzroy and The Voice finalist Vince Kidd are among the artists who will develop six new musicals at London’s Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Twelve artists from a variety of genres are taking over TRSE for two weeks as part of the venue’s annual Musical Theatre Workshop scheme, which seeks to develop new musical projects.

The participants also include Brit school graduates Lakeisha Lynch Stevens and Dominic Powell, and writer Joyce Lee.

Joining them will be Tom Wright, Ruth Chan, Abi Zakarian, Gabby Wong, Colm Molloy, Arnoud Breitbarth, and Tori-Allen Martin.

They will develop six new musicals at the theatre this month under the guidance of Fred Carl and Robert Lee, specialist tutors from Tisch School of the Arts in New York. There will be a private sharing of the musicals on July 28.

A TRSE spokeswoman said the theatre’s vision is to break new ground with musicals that bring contemporary and urban music into the mainstream of British theatre. The scheme also aims to revitalise the musical form in order to attract new and diverse audiences.

Sevan Tavoukdjian, TRSE’s musical theatre new writing manager, said: “I am beyond excited by this year’s group of MTW artists.

“I was so inspired by last year’s group to keep finding, supporting and developing new and undiscovered voices. The work they generate will push the form and challenge the industry to support brave, bold, and new voices and stories.”

Kerry Michael, artistic director at Theatre Royal Stratford East, added: “Musical Theatre Workshop has changed and grown each summer as we respond to the needs and wants of artists and as we look ahead to the growth of musical theatre form and storytelling.

“These artists represent our promise and dedication to developing new voices and new British musical theatre while bridging the gaps between artists of all genres to create game-changing musicals.”

The Musical Theatre Workshop is a component of the theatre’s Musical Theatre Initiative, set up in 1988 to “bring new voices into the context of theatre”.