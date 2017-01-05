Candoco Dance Company co-artistic directors Stine Nilsen and Pedro Machado are to step down in 2017 after a decade at the company.

Nilsen has been named artistic director of Coda Oslo International Dance Festival in Norway, and will take up the post in September. Machado is leaving to pursue freelance projects.

Both took up the post with Candoco in 2007, taking over from founder Celeste Dandeker-Arnold.

Under their leadership, the company has commissioned work from choreographers including Javier de Frutos and pioneered work with disabled artists.

In a statement, Nilsen and Machado said: “Taking over from founder Celeste Dandeker-Arnold was a welcome responsibility and we are proud that during our leadership so many artists could engage with the company, furthering their own creative practice and contributing to the bold and high-quality work that Candoco has continued to produce.”

They added that the company was in “a great position, with an eclectic and successful repertory, plus surprising commissions and projects in the pipeline”.

“It's been an amazing decade for us and we look forward to following what the company will do next,” they said.

Kimberley Harvey, board member, said: “Under their directorship, Candoco have gone further in asking questions of the dance sector in terms of training, access, visibility and opportunity. The dialogue that continues to emerge is essential and forms another aspect of their legacy with the company.”

The post will be advertised in March, with an appointment expected in the summer.