The Stage Edinburgh Awards to return for 2017

The Stage Edinburgh Awards will return for the 22nd year this August, recognising outstanding performances at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The awards will be handed out across August and are not defined by category. Winners can be solo performers or an ensemble.

The awards will be given out by The Stage's Edinburgh reviews team, which includes Natasha Tripney, Thom Dibdin, Paul Vale, Fergus Morgan and Anna Winter.

Winners will be announced every Monday, with a winners party being held at Summerhall on August 25, marking the end of the fringe.

Previous award winners include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jade Anouka, Luke Wright, Rash Dash and Daniel Kitson.