The Stage Debut Awards nominees in full

Launched earlier this year, The Stage Debut Awards are the only UK awards that specifically recognise breakthrough theatre talent, celebrating emerging actors and creatives from around the country. Here is the full list of shortlisted nominees…

Best Actor in a Play

• Jack Archer for Nivelli’s War at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast

• TJ Jones for The Seven Acts of Mercy at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

• Kenneth Omole for Assata Taught Me at the Gate Theatre, London

• Abraham Popoola for Othello at Tobacco Factory, Bristol

Best Actress in a Play

Sponsored by Pauline Quirke Academy at PQA Studios London

• Anya Chalotra for Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare’s Globe, London

• Kellan Frankland for The House of Bernarda Alba at the Royal Exchange, Manchester

• Grace Molony in The Country Girls at the Minerva Theatre, Chichester

• Jess Peet for Alice in Wonderland at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh

Best Actor in a Musical

Sponsored by Encore Radio

• Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre, London

• Ben Hunter for The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre, London

• Samuel Thomas for Allegro at Southwark Playhouse, London

• Daniel Urch for 110 in the Shade at Ye Olde Rose and Crown, London

Best Actress in a Musical



Sponsored by The Other Palace

• Chloe Carrington for Hair at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

• Emily Hughes for Fiddler on the Roof at Everyman Theatre, Liverpool

• Siena Kelly for On the Town at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London

• Miriam-Teak Lee for On the Town at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London

Best Composer

Sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment Group

• Jonah Brody for Removal Men at the Yard, London

• Ruth Chan for Snow in Midsummer at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

• Dan Gillespie Sells for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible, Sheffield

• Stephen Jackson for Roller Diner at the Soho Theatre, London

Best Designer



Sponsored by Robe

• Rosie Elnile for The Convert at the Gate Theatre, London

• Joshua Gadsby for Dreamplay at the Vaults, London

• Simon Spencer for The Tempest, RSC

• Jessica Staton for Extra Yarn at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Best Director



Sponsored by See Tickets

• Sean Aydon for Richard III at the Rosemary Branch, London

• Alexander Lass for 46 Beacon at Trafalgar Studios 2, London

• Lekan Lawal for Betrayal at Derby Theatre, Derby

• Lynette Linton for Assata Taught Me at the Gate Theatre, London

Best Writer

• Titas Halder for Run the Beast Down at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury and Finborough Theatre, London

• Asif Khan for Combustion at Tara Arts, London

• Katherine Soper for Wish List at the Royal Exchange, Manchester

• Victoria Willing for Spring Offensive at the Clapham Omnibus, London

The Joe Allen Best West End Debut

• John Boyega for Woyzeck at the Old Vic

• Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

• Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

• Audra McDonald for Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill at Wyndham’s Theatre

• Andrew Polec for Bat Out of Hell at the London Coliseum

• Imogen Poots for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Harold Pinter Theatre

• Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre

• Charlie Stemp for Half a Sixpence at the Noel Coward Theatre

The winners for all the categories will be decided by The Stage Debut Awards judging panel, except the Joe Allen Best West End Debut, for which there is a public vote at: thestage.co.uk/vote-best-west-end-debut

For more information on the awards and the judging process, see thestage.co.uk/debuts

Winners will be announced at an invitation-only ceremony in the West End on September 17