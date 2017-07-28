The Stage Debut Awards announces inaugural judging panel

The Stage Debut Awards has announced its judging panel, which will include associate editors Mark Shenton and Lyn Gardner.

The Times’ critic Sam Marlowe, The Stage’s editor Alistair Smith, and The Stage’s reviews editor Natasha Tripney have also been announced as judges for the competition.

After public nominations close on July 28, a selection of industry experts, including producer Sonia Friedman and director Michael Grandage, will put forward recommendations for a long list.

Those advising on the long list also include the National Theatre’s head of casting Wendy Spon, the Bush Theatre’s artistic director Madani Younis, and producer Danielle Tarento.

Artistic director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres Sam Hodge, artistic director of Rifco Pravesh Kumar, designer Paule Constable and actor Noma Dumezweni will also make recommendations for the long list.

The judging panel will then create a shortlist for all categories except the Joe Allen Best West End Debut Award, which will be put to public vote, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony on September 17.

Celebrating breakthrough talent, the awards will be presented to the best debut in a number of categories, including best actor in a play, best actress in a play, best actor in a musical, best actress in a musical, best director, best designer, best composer and best writer.

The Stage Debut Awards is the flagship event of The Stage Supports, a collection of initiatives by The Stage and its industry partners to help nurture, celebrate and sustain talent in the performing arts. More information about The Stage Debut Awards can be found here.