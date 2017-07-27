The Stage has been awarded £175,000 by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation to set up a free online resource for people aspiring to work in theatre.

Over three years, The Stage will use the grant to create a data resource detailing the full range of training opportunities and careers in the industry, as well as the funding and support available for aspiring theatre workers.

It will have a particular focus on opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, including young people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The project follows the Centre Stage report, published by the foundation last year, which claimed that the make-up of the theatre industry was “hideously white”.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I’m delighted to see the range and depth of the initiatives that the foundation is funding.

“It’s particularly gratifying that the foundation is helping to address one of the recommendations of its Centre Stage report, working with The Stage and other funders, so that young people of talent, whatever their background, can gain access to the opportunities and training they need to forge a successful career in the performing arts.”

A total of 28 grants have been awarded to projects across the country by the foundation, amounting to £1.1 million.

The Royal Shakespeare Company was awarded £121,880 towards Next Generation, a talent development programme for young people from BAME or low-income backgrounds. The project will support 24 aspiring actors each year, and 40 aspiring backstage workers.

Led by RSC artists and practitioners, Next Generation will include workshops, residential courses and mentoring from industry professionals.

The Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has been awarded £90,000 over three years to continue its Small Grants Scheme, which provides money to address urgent building repairs.

Alt Actor Training was awarded £6,000 towards a new, free actor training company working exclusively with BAME actors from low-income backgrounds in London and Manchester.

Other recipients of the grants include theatre producer training provider Stage One, the Batley and Spen Youth Theatre Company, which was set up in tribute to murdered MP Jo Cox, Toonspeak Young People’s Theatre, and schools group United Learning for an Access to Theatre Programme.

New Theatre Talent, a year-long, part-time theatre training programme for 25 young people aged 18-25, provided by Leicester’s Curve has been awarded £27,500, while Boomsatsuma has been awarded £27,000 to fund free drama and technical training for BAME young people aged 13 to 19 in east Bristol.

The foundation has also supported a number of heritage and music focused projects by organisations including East London Arts and Music, the English Schools Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and a number of schools.