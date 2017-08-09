Stage adaptation of The Exorcist to run in the West End

John Pielmeier’s stage adaptation of The Exorcist will transfer to London’s Phoenix Theatre later this year.

The play, based on the horror novel by William Peter Blatty, originally ran at Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 2016.

It is produced by Bill Kenwright in association with Birmingham Rep. Sean Mathias directs, with design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Tim Mitchell, sound by Adam Cork and illusions by Ben Hart.

Casting is yet to be announced, and The Exorcist will run from October 20 to March 10, 2018.