Descent and Mandy Knight among winners of Spirit of the Fringe awards 2017

A show about early onset dementia is among the winners of this year’s Spirit of the Fringe awards.

Descent by A Moment White Productions is one of seven shows to be given the accolade, which celebrates “talent, hard work, pluck and sheer doggedness”.

Other winners of comedian Mervyn Stutter’s Spirit of the Fringe Award include comedy shows Mandy Knight - The Dark Knight, Sleeping Trees at the Movies and Jo Caulfield: Older. Wiser. Smarter. Meaner.

A spoken word show by Matt Panesh and Christine Bovill's musical show Paris are also among the winners.

Wereldband: Slapstick, a comedy musical show, was also given the accolade.

The winners were chosen from a Pick of the Fringe list created by Stutter of 140 shows.